KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a question and time in life families struggle with: When is it time for older adults to stop starting the engine and hitting the roads?

The Senior Manager of Community Engagement and Capacity Building with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shared some warning signs in this week’s segment. They are listed below:

Being distracted when driving

Scrapes or dents on the car, mailbox or garage.

Hitting the curb while driving.

Frequent “near misses” with other cars or objects.

Not being able to turn around to take a look or when backing up.

Failing to notice or obey traffic signs or lights.

Riding on the brake.

Turning corners with difficulty.

Everyone else is honking their horns at your senior.

Difficulty parking the car.

Driving in the wrong lane or not staying in their own lane.

Getting lost and unable to easily find the way home.

Getting the gas and brake pedal confused.

Getting a ticket or getting into a crash.

Not stopping at one or more stop lights.

Stopping in traffic for no reason.

Driving makes your senior agitated.

Being unable to drive without a co-pilot.

Angela Bartlett also shared tips for approaching a parent or loved one with this concern.

Don’t be confrontational. Sit down as a group with other siblings and loved ones. Don’t accuse.

Bartlett also shared older adults should not worry, saying there are plenty of other transportation options, including CAC Transit, KAT buses, and Volunteer Assisted Transportation.

To find what the best option is for your family, call the CAC Transportation Counseling line at 865-673-5001.