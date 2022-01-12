KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday, Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there will be several events to celebrate hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission. The Knoxville MLK Commission has been organizing special celebratory events since 1982 and will also celebrate its 40th Annual MLK Week.

Last year, many of the events were held virtually due to the pandemic and the annual parade was pushed to June 19 or Juneteenth. Here’s the list of events for MLK Week:

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Interfaith Prayer Service

Where: Central Baptist Church

When: 12-1 p.m.

The major opening of the MLK Celebration is traditionally an interfaith prayer service to bring people of the community from all faiths together to worship.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Leadership Education Symposium

Where: University of Tennessee Student Union

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The annual leadership symposium providing a forum for dialogue and exchange of information about social justice issues.

Leadership Awards & Luncheon

Where: University of Tennessee Student Union

When: 12-2 p.m.

The business leadership awards luncheon will bring businesses from all segments of Knoxville together to honor special people who have made a difference in the community.

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee Anchor Tearsa Smith will emcee this MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon

Friday, Jan. 14

Community Forum – Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance

Where: Beck Cultural Exchange Center

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

The community forum will feature partners of the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance.

Saturday, Jan. 15

VIRTUAL EVENT: Jack and Jill Oratorial Contest

Visit MLKKnoxville.com for further details

The contest si comprised of students from local middle and high schools with Knox County Schools; the event is to provide opportunities for students to enhance their oratorical and public speaking skills.

Monday, Jan. 17 – MLK Day

Memorial March Parade

Where: Chilhowee Park, Midway Entrance on N. Beaman Street to the Overcoming Believers Church on Harriet Tubman Street

When: 8:30 a.m. (line up); 10-11:30 a.m.

The parade offers the community a visual and audible display in the tribute to the life and works of Dr. King.

Memorial Tribute Service

Where: Overcoming Believers Church

When: 12-2 p.m.

The MLK Memorial Tribute Service culminates the MLK Memorial Parade and will feature a special keynote speaker.

Additional community events celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King are also scheduled for February.