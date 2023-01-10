KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrations and events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are happening around East Tennessee this month. The holiday is Monday, Jan. 16.

In Knoxville, the Knoxville MLK Commission has been organizing special celebratory events since 1982. In Maryville, the Local MLK Celebration Planning Committee is hosting events.

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee Anchor Tearsa Smith is honored to emcee the leadership awards luncheon in Knoxville and appear as a keynote speaker at the business luncheon in Maryville.

The City of Knoxville states on its website that the weeklong celebration focuses on providing education and leadership training for adults and youth and promotes reconciliation through peaceful conflict resolution. Part of the celebration also includes stories of racial struggles with an emphasis on non-violence, equality, and love.

The theme for 2023 is “Moving on Toward Freedom, Justice and Equality,” the city states, which is attributed to the Dream and the Dreamer MLK, Jr. who affirmed, “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. And Justice is really love in calculation. Justice is love correcting that which revolts against love.”

Below is a list of events for MLK Week in East Tennessee:

Knoxville

In June, the Knoxville MLK Commission is also hosting an annual MLK Memorial Parade and Juneteenth Celebration.

Maryville

Events in Blount County are happening Jan. 13-16. This year’s theme, according to the Blount County MLK Celebration group, is “We Still Have a Dream!” Events will include the following –

January 13 – MLK Day Business Luncheon: WATE 6 On Your Side’s Tearsa Smith will be the keynote speaker at the annual MLK Day Business Luncheon, scheduled for noon, Jan. 13, at the Airport Hilton.

January 15 – Community Worship Service: The Rev. Vivian Hill, associate minister at Rest Haven Baptist Church, will lead the community worship service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa at 4 p.m., Jan. 15.

January 16 – MLK Day March: Rev. Dr. Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Maryville and president of the Alcoa Blount County NAACP chapter, will be the grand marshal for the annual MLK Day March. Marchers will assemble for it at 12:30 p.m., Jan. 16, at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Alcoa and walk to the Maryville College campus for the afternoon celebration.

January 16 – MLK Day Celebration: Alcoa native and Berea College Professor Emeritus the Rev. Andrew Baskin will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 MLK Day Celebration, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Lambert Recital Hall of the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College.

Sevierville

January 16 – First Baptist Church of Sevierville invites the community to celebrate MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16 with th event service beginning at 10 a.m. at 317 Parkway in Sevierville, TN 37862.

January 16 – Sevier County Public Library System will be closed for MLK Day.

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, and other civil rights leaders are shown during the march from Memphis, Tenn. to Jackson, Miss., June 9, 1965. Second from left is Rev. Ralph Abernathy. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)

Martin Luther King Jr. (center) leads a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, March 1965. To King’s left in hat is Ralph Abernathy. (AP Photo)

Martin Luther King Jr., (with hat) flanked by his wife Coretta (right) and John Lewis (far right), leads a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, March 1965. (AP Photo)

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. sitting at press conference at the Savoy Hotel in London on Sept. 21, 1964. (AP Photo)

**ADVANCE FOR WEEK OF SUNDAY APRIL 6-SATURDAY APRIL 12.** Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attends a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. in this May 9, 1963 file photo. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated when he was only 39. Now, four decades later, the anniversary of his death is marked by a documentary that explores his life and legacy. “King,” which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on History, revisits signal moments from his fight for civil rights: the bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala.; the march in Selma; his incarceration in Birmingham; the march on Washington and his speech where he declared unforgettably, “I have a dream.” His tragic death in Memphis. (AP Photo/files)

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington. The march was organized to support proposed civil rights legislation and end segregation. (AP Photo/File)

