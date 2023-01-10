KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrations and events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are happening around East Tennessee this month. The holiday is Monday, Jan. 16.
In Knoxville, the Knoxville MLK Commission has been organizing special celebratory events since 1982. In Maryville, the Local MLK Celebration Planning Committee is hosting events.
WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee Anchor Tearsa Smith is honored to emcee the leadership awards luncheon in Knoxville and appear as a keynote speaker at the business luncheon in Maryville.
The City of Knoxville states on its website that the weeklong celebration focuses on providing education and leadership training for adults and youth and promotes reconciliation through peaceful conflict resolution. Part of the celebration also includes stories of racial struggles with an emphasis on non-violence, equality, and love.
The theme for 2023 is “Moving on Toward Freedom, Justice and Equality,” the city states, which is attributed to the Dream and the Dreamer MLK, Jr. who affirmed, “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. And Justice is really love in calculation. Justice is love correcting that which revolts against love.”
Below is a list of events for MLK Week in East Tennessee:
Knoxville
- January 11 – Interfaith Prayer Service
- January 12 – Leadership Educational Symposium and Leadership Awards Luncheon
- January 13 – Community Forum
- January 14 – MLK Youth Symposium and Jack and Jill Oratorical Contest
- January 15 – Night With the Arts Tribute
- January 15 – Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s MLK Celebration Concert
- January 16 – Memorial Tribute Service
In June, the Knoxville MLK Commission is also hosting an annual MLK Memorial Parade and Juneteenth Celebration.
Maryville
Events in Blount County are happening Jan. 13-16. This year’s theme, according to the Blount County MLK Celebration group, is “We Still Have a Dream!” Events will include the following –
- January 13 – MLK Day Business Luncheon: WATE 6 On Your Side’s Tearsa Smith will be the keynote speaker at the annual MLK Day Business Luncheon, scheduled for noon, Jan. 13, at the Airport Hilton.
- January 15 – Community Worship Service: The Rev. Vivian Hill, associate minister at Rest Haven Baptist Church, will lead the community worship service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa at 4 p.m., Jan. 15.
- January 16 – MLK Day March: Rev. Dr. Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Maryville and president of the Alcoa Blount County NAACP chapter, will be the grand marshal for the annual MLK Day March. Marchers will assemble for it at 12:30 p.m., Jan. 16, at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Alcoa and walk to the Maryville College campus for the afternoon celebration.
- January 16 – MLK Day Celebration: Alcoa native and Berea College Professor Emeritus the Rev. Andrew Baskin will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 MLK Day Celebration, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Lambert Recital Hall of the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College.
Sevierville
- January 16 – First Baptist Church of Sevierville invites the community to celebrate MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16 with th event service beginning at 10 a.m. at 317 Parkway in Sevierville, TN 37862.
- January 16 – Sevier County Public Library System will be closed for MLK Day.
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with additional information.