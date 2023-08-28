KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 10th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival is coming back to Knoxville, with plenty of fun, flavor, and community for everyone to enjoy while raising money for charity.

The Big Kahuna Knoxville Wing Festival kicks off at Worlds Fair Park on September 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. and attendees will get the chance to immerse themselves in a day of tantalizing aromas, live music, and even a friendly competitive wing eating contest.

In addition to all the fun during the day, the festival wraps up with a fireworks show that the festival said is the biggest to grace downtown Knoxville in 15 years.

While it can be easy to focus on the wings and the fun the festival will bring, the real star of the show is the organizations that the festival benefits. This year’s Big Kahuna Wing Festival will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Mental Initiative, the U.T. Culinary “Food for Vols” program and more. The festival has raised nearly half a million dollars for East Tennessee charities.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Big Knoxville Wing Festival for its tenth year! This

event is not only an opportunity for food enthusiasts to delight in some of the best

chicken wings around, but also a chance for us to give back to the Knoxville

community that has supported us…” said Matt Beeler, Founder of the event. “Each

year, we were able to make a significant contribution to local charities, and we’re

excited to do even more this year.”

General Admission tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the gate. Festival goers will also receive 15 complimentary wings. For more information or to get your tickets, visit the Big Kahuna Wing Festival website.