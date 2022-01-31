KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Friday, Feb. 4 is National Wear Red Day, in an effort to urge women to learn about their risk of heart disease and the steps they can take to lower their risks.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, in 2017 it accounted for 1 in every 5 female deaths.

A women’s risk of heart disease can be increased by:

Smoking

Emotional stress

Menopause

Family history of heart disease

Inactivity

Unhealthy diet

Too much alcohol

Understanding these risks is the first step to living a healthier lifestyle. Getting routine physical exams to monitor blood pressure levels, cholesterol and stress levels is the best way to remain healthy.

For more information on heart disease and ways to prevent it, visit https://bit.ly/3AO9561. Show your support to the cause by wearing red on Friday, Feb. 4.