World Stroke Day

Community
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, Oct. 29, is World Stroke Day; a day bringing awareness to the leading causes of disability in the U.S.

We caught up with Allison Gibson, a stroke survivor, and Dr. Brian Wiseman, Medical Director of UT Medical Center Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Quick tips on how to lower your risk of stroke:

  • Monitor blood pressure
  • Control your cholesterol
  • Keep your blood sugar down
  • Get active
  • Eat healthy
  • Lose weight if you need to
  • Don’t smoke
  • Take medications, such as aspirin, as prescribed

Signs of stroke:

  • B: Balance – Are you having trouble with your balance?
  • E: Eyes – Do you have vision problems, double vision?
  • F: Facial Drooping – Experiencing any facial drooping on one side?
  • A: Arms – When you hold your arms up, does one drift lower?
  • S: Speech – Are you experiencing slurred speech or forgetting words?
  • T: Time – The most important thing you can do is call 911 if you think you’re having a stroke. Also note the time of the last time you felt well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories