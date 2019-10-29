KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, Oct. 29, is World Stroke Day; a day bringing awareness to the leading causes of disability in the U.S.
We caught up with Allison Gibson, a stroke survivor, and Dr. Brian Wiseman, Medical Director of UT Medical Center Comprehensive Stroke Center.
Quick tips on how to lower your risk of stroke:
- Monitor blood pressure
- Control your cholesterol
- Keep your blood sugar down
- Get active
- Eat healthy
- Lose weight if you need to
- Don’t smoke
- Take medications, such as aspirin, as prescribed
Signs of stroke:
- B: Balance – Are you having trouble with your balance?
- E: Eyes – Do you have vision problems, double vision?
- F: Facial Drooping – Experiencing any facial drooping on one side?
- A: Arms – When you hold your arms up, does one drift lower?
- S: Speech – Are you experiencing slurred speech or forgetting words?
- T: Time – The most important thing you can do is call 911 if you think you’re having a stroke. Also note the time of the last time you felt well.