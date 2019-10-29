KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, Oct. 29, is World Stroke Day; a day bringing awareness to the leading causes of disability in the U.S.

We caught up with Allison Gibson, a stroke survivor, and Dr. Brian Wiseman, Medical Director of UT Medical Center Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Quick tips on how to lower your risk of stroke:

Monitor blood pressure

Control your cholesterol

Keep your blood sugar down

Get active

Eat healthy

Lose weight if you need to

Don’t smoke

Take medications, such as aspirin, as prescribed

Signs of stroke: