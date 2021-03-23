World’s Fair Park to host return of in-person Dogwood Arts Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dogwood Arts Festival will return to World’s Fair Park after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekend event, April 23-25, will move to the newly-redesigned Randy Tyree performance lawn to showcase 75 art vendors working in mixed media, pottery, painting, photography, glass, jewelry, sculpture and more.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. daily and end at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The final day of the festival will end at 5 p.m.

There is a strict capacity limit and guests will be required to reserve a free ticket online prior to the event. Tickets are available in two-hour increments and there will be a designated period on Friday morning for elderly and immunocompromised attendees.

Ticket reservations open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, via Eventbrite.

Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 12 and must remain on unless guests are seated in the concession area. Staff, volunteers and artists will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms each day before entering the event.

Festival organizers have been working closely with the city and following Knox County Health Department guidelines to bring the celebrated springtime event back to downtown with a variety of health and safety protocols in place.

“The experience you get at the Dogwood Arts Festival is completely different from purchasing artwork online or at a store,” Dogwood Arts Program manager Kate Creason said. “Here you have the opportunity to actually meet the artist, learn more about their process, and gain a much deeper understanding and appreciation of the work.”

The event will also feature live music from local favorites on two small stages, take-home art activities for kids, and a concession area with food vendors, beer, wine and specialty cocktails.