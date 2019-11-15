Wreaths Across America hopes to honor all fallen veterans this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wreaths Across America, a nationwide effort to remember and honor our veterans during the holiday season, hopes to have enough to support to lay a wreath on each of the more than 16,000 veteran graves in Knoxville this holiday season. is looking for volunteers to help out in this year’s ceremony.

For volunteers like Chris Albrecht, who came by to tell us more about the effort this year, the wreaths are about much more than decorating a grave. When each wreath is placed, the veteran’s name is said aloud as a way to honor their memory.

Sponsorship for one wreath is $15. The wreath laying will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon at each of the 3 Knoxville veterans cemeteries. The organizers are looking for volunteers to help. You can sponsor a wreath or volunteer at knoxwreaths.org.

Cemetery locations include: