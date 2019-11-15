Wreaths Across America looking for volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wreaths Across America, a nationwide effort to remember and honor our veterans during the holiday season, is looking for volunteers to help out in this year’s ceremony.

On Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon, Wreaths Across America will be at Knoxville National Cemetery to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

Cemetery locations include:

New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery

2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy

2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery

5901 LYons View Pike

5901 LYons View Pike Knoxville National Cemetery

939 Tyson St. NW

How you can help

If you’d like to help out, you can sponsor a wreath, volunteer at the ceremony or invite friends to help – click here for more information.