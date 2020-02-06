You can attend ‘Hollywood’s Night Out’ on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Coming up on Sunday, the “Biggest Night in Hollywood” is happening with the 92nd Academy Awards and there’s also a special way to enjoy right here in East Tennessee.

Amanda McPhetridge with Young Variety of Eastern Tennessee stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the “Hollywood’s Night Out” event.

Variety is seeking to serve children who are less fortunate – children who live and grow up with a serious illness, disability or disadvantage.

Variety’s Care Program delivers critical life-saving or life-enriching medical equipment and services, healthcare and well-being to individual children and children’s health organizations.

Event proceeds from “Hollywood’s Night Out” will benefit Variety’s Kids on the Go! program, which provides local families with special needs equipment for children with mobility challenges.

Since 2001, Variety of Eastern Tennessee has raised over $10 million for children and families in need. Regal has long partnered with this deserving charity and is excited to host another incredible event in support of Variety.

The event is happening Sunday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

Event guests are invited to walk the red carpet, participate in a silent auction, and sample delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by SoKno Taco Cantina, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Yassin’s Falafel House and more.

Tickets are still available

Tickets for the event, to be held at 101 E. Blount Ave., are $35 each and are now available at all Knoxville-area Regal theatres.