KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local nonprofit is hosting its annual conference dedicated to improving the lives of young people in our community.

The second annual Young Kings Conference and Knoxville’s first Young Queens Conference will take place at the Change Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Organizers promise it to be a powerful and uplifting event.

According to Valentino Jefferson, director of the program, separate workshop sessions providing life guidance, mentoring, and motivation will be conducted for young king & queen teenagers and young adults up to 23 years of age.

There will be scholarship opportunities and prize giveaways like a laptop. According to Crain/Jefferson Enrichment Foundation (C/JEF) to qualify for the scholarship and prizes you must attend the conference. Registration is free.

The event will take place at the Change Center, 203 Harriet Tubman St. In East Knoxville at 10 am. Doors open at 9:30 am and lunch will be provided.

Details: https://www.crainjef.org/