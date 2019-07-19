KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Mr. Rogers, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Mr. Rogers is a senior dog, is visually impaired and in need for a special owner to give him the extra care he’ll need. The 12-year-old Shepherd mix is a sweetheart who enjoys love and attention, especially to live out his last years. He’s leash-trained, house-trained and deserves a good home since he’s such a good boy.

Mr. Rogers and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

