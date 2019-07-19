Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Mr. Rogers

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Mr. Rogers, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Mr. Rogers is a senior dog, is visually impaired and in need for a special owner to give him the extra care he’ll need. The 12-year-old Shepherd mix is a sweetheart who enjoys love and attention, especially to live out his last years. He’s leash-trained, house-trained and deserves a good home since he’s such a good boy.

Mr. Rogers and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter