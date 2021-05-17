Young-Williams Animal Center taking entries for annual pet calendar contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have a photogenic pet that is purr-fect or doggone cute for a calendar?

Now is your chance to enter your pet in the annual Young-Williams Animal Center Pet Calendar Contest.

The 12 pets who receive the most votes will each be professionally photographed and featured on their own month of the official 2022 Young-Williams Animal Center calendar. The winners will each receive a free copy of the finished calendar.

The pet with the most votes will have first pick of months for their feature and will be honored with special recognition within the shelter for one year. Each entry that receives at least five votes will be included in a photo collage on the last pages of the calendar.

Photo entries should not include humans and only one pet per contest entry. There is no limit to the number of pets or photos you can submit, but you may not submit multiple pets in the same entry.

Each vote costs $1 and is considered a donation to Young-Williams Animal Center. Voting ends at 8 p.m. July 31. To vote and to enter your pet visit the Young-Williams Animal Center 2022 Pet Calendar Contest website.

Photographs must either feature pets owned by the entrant, or the entrant must have permission from the pet’s owner to submit their pet’s image. All photos become the property of Young-Williams Animal Center.