KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is making sure no pet goes hungry this holiday season. Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States have ‘generously’ donated dog food which Young-Williams will give out to pet owners in need.

The food will be distributed on Nov. 21 at 3201 Division St. Those who want to attend, need to pre-register so the shelter can meet the needs of everyone. Food will be given out through a drive-thru from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. behind the shelter building.

“We are so appreciative of the amazing partnerships we have with Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “No animal should go hungry this holiday, and thanks to them, we’ll be able to feed owned pets in our community.”

The center also provides low-cost spaying or neutering and microchipping and information about pet ownership. Find out more at young-williams.org/resources and pre-register for the event at young-williams.org/dogfood/