KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Ash, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week.

Ash is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair according to his foster mom, he loves to snuggle

“He’d be a great emotional support animal,” she said. “He will get in anyone’s lap and is friendly to strangers. He’s very curious and loves to follow people around and see what they’re doing.

“He would be best in a home where he can roam freely, as he is very curious. He is a little mischievous and can sometimes get into things. He’s the sweetest most affectionate cat I’ve ever met.”