KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet Spaghetti, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Spaghetti is a two-month-old smaller hound mix that also has a littermate, Bagel, and they’re looking for a forever home – hopefully, together.

Spaghetti, Bagel and other adoptable pets are available at both animal center locations.

For more information, click here.