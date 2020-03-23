Zoo Knoxville needs donations for its Animal Emergency Relief Fund amid coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is asking for the public’s help to support the care of its animals after the facility’s temporary closure amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the zoo’s voluntary closure earlier this month to help slow the spread of COVID-19, funding for its operations has also slowed.
“Without guests, we have lost our largest and most important source of income. We did not take this decision lightly but the safety of our community must take precedence. The safety and well-being of our animals and our community will never be compromised.
“Open or closed, Zoo Knoxville saves animals from extinction every day. Our dedicated Animal Care staff will remain all hands on deck during this crisis to ensure the animals in our care are not negatively impacted. At the same time, every day we are closed we are losing an average of $30,000 that directly supports our animals and their care team.”
A reopening date for the zoo has not yet been determined.
How you can help
Zoo Knoxville’s Emergency Animal Relief Fund has different tiers of donation amounts to help with its operations and animal care.
