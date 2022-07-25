Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
85°
LIVE NOW
Watch Living East Tennessee
Knoxville
85°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Behind the Badge
Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
Caring For Our Kids
Crime Stoppers Spotlight
Dolly Parton
Don Dare Investigations
Find lowest gas prices in Knoxville
Food For Thought
Knoxville Traffic
Latest COVID-19 news
Local News
Missing People
Money Talks on Midday
National/World
Politics
Positively Tennessee
Press Releases
Rankings & Lists
Regional/State news
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Tennessee Treasures
Top Stories
Washington Bureau
What the Tech?
Your Local Election HQ
Download WATE news app
Send photo, video or news tips
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Tracking the Tropics
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Cavendar’s Knoxville Grand Opening Sweepstakes
Deals and Steals
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home and Family
Home Design Center
Ingles Open Road
Meet the LETN Team
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Work in Progress with Dapper Dandies
Top Stories
Play Cavendar’s Knoxville Grand Opening Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Local pets in Grainger County desperately need help
Video
Grainger County Opry opens the Tomato festival
Video
When in Rutledge, visit a family owned eatery with …
Video
Local title company is helping you own farming land
Video
Sports
High School
Ice Bears
The Masters 2022
NFL Draft
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Titans
USA Cycling Championships 2022
Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
Top Stories
One Knoxville SC to host more playoff matches after …
Video
Top Stories
NFL enters media streaming marketplace with ‘NFL+’ …
Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid misconduct allegations
NCAA reveals Tennessee football recruiting violations …
Video
University of Kentucky quarterback puts mayonnaise …
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Calendar
Community Conversations
Contests
Founder’s Day of Caring
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Project Grad
Remarkable Women
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Cavendar’s Knoxville Grand Opening Sweepstakes
Trending Stories
Man captured after standoff with Claiborne Co. deputies
Divers recover body from Tennessee River
Kingston Pike crash kills motorcyclist in Knoxville
When in Rutledge, visit a family owned eatery with …
How to view the Perseid Meteor Shower
Back to school tax free weekend, July 29-31
Greenville Police searching for ‘dangerous’ teen
3 sales tax holidays in Tennessee