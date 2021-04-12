Family First Sweepstakes

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National/World
Washington Bureau
Investigations
COVID-19 Vaccine
Pass or Fail
Knoxville Traffic
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery
Video Game News
Top Stories
Major training: Biden dog gets professional help adjusting to White House life
Top Stories
Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for draft with no agent
Second Ramadan of pandemic begins amid restrictions
Tennessee offering free online courses amid pandemic
Met Gala returning — twice — after pandemic sidelined it last year
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
Forecast
Knoxville Weather Hourly
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Wate Mobile Apps
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
The Big Game
USA Cycling
Basketball Challenge Bracket Game
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for draft with no agent
Top Stories
⚾ WANTED: MLB Food Tester – Get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball🌭
Top Stories
Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first Japanese major champion
Vols take game one in top ten matchup with Florida
Vols basketball players announce departures from program
Video
New leadership for LMU men’s basketball
Video
Living East TN
Enter Watch and Win!
Food
Get our newsletter!
Home and Family
Pets
Ingles
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
Deals and Steals
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
DEALS & STEALS: Southern Market
Video
Top Stories
“Deals & Steals” from The Southern Market
Video
Former Knoxville Idol releases new song
Video
Celebrate Strawberry Season with this French Strawberry Ricotta Cake
Video
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: K-Town Krack
Video
Community
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Contest winners
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
WATE Who’s Hiring?
MEDIC Roll Up Your Sleeve
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
The Business Buzz
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
What the Tech?
Contests
Share a birthday
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pets of the Week: Teva & Taz
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Sisco
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Ash
Video
Medical marijuana bill fails in Tenn. Senate; another remains active
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jack
Video
Jobs
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Wate Mobile Apps
Greystone Creative
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Family First Sweepstakes
Trending Stories
Zoo Knoxville opens new $18 million amphibian and reptile center
Video
Suspect found dead in Bellevue after 2 killed in Lebanon shooting
Video
THP: 1 person dead after motorcycle crash in Knox County
Video
Sheriff: Camper missing since Tuesday dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park
‘Chucky doll in a dog’s body’: Woman’s post about ‘demonic’ foster dog goes viral
Vols basketball players announce departures from program
Video
Owner gets more than just her pet parrot after lost bird was found at Anakeesta
Video
A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders, study finds
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News