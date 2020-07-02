Newsmaker: Wilson County schools considering 3 different plans for fall

Breaking News
by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Schools all over the state have just a few weeks left to decide how to reopen for the fall. In Wilson County, the first day is set for Aug. 3.

The district is considering three models:

A traditional option, a remote learning model with closed schools and online classes, and a hybrid model that features elements of both a traditional setup and remote options.

Donna Wright, Director of Wilson County Schools, spoke with News 2 on how the district is determining what’s best for students, teachers, and the county overall.   

