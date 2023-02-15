Breaking Weather Email Alerts

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
57°
Sign Up
Knoxville
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Traffic
Honoring Black History
Food For Thought
Voices of the Valley
Smoky Mountains
True story of Cocaine Bear
Missing People
Positively Tennessee
Investigations
WATE news app
Anderson County
Blount County
Campbell County
Cocke County
Jefferson County
Knox County
Loudon County
Roane County
Sevier County
Politics from The Hill
Washington Bureau
Press Releases
Top Stories
THP: driver leaves scene of hit-and-run on I-40 at …
CAT scan: Pet goes through X-ray machine at Virginia …
Video
Will Tennessee ever legalize cannabis? The state …
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison …
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Radar
Watches & Warnings
7-day forecast
Weather Cameras
Starwatch
Get the weather app
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Newsletters
Living East TN
Meet the LETN Team
Pet of the Week
Frugal Friday
Kids Talk
Tail Talk with Grace Veterinary Center
Ingles Open Road
Contests
Appear on the show
Home Design Center
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Top Stories
Largest supplier of skilled mechanical labor at your …
Top Stories
3rd annual hot wing challenge bringing the heat
Gallery
Receive training that prepares you for ‘worst-case …
East Tennessee Mopars Car Club gears up for Man Show
Family honors late son through hat and apparel line
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Football
Knoxville Marathon
The Sports Source
High School
Big Game Bound
Sports Illustrated
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
Top Stories
UT club hockey team prepares ahead of national tournament
Video
Top Stories
Vols PG Zakai Zeigler suffers torn ACL in final home …
Arrest warrants issued for projected NFL draft pick …
Zakai Zeigler injured, Tennessee takes down Arkansas …
Video
NCAA imposes show-cause penalties on 4 ex-Tennessee …
Video
🔴 Watch
Latest Video
WATE 6 Replay Stream
Live Event Coverage
The Sports Source
WATE News Alert Desk
TV Schedule
ABC News
Community
Contests
Remarkable Women
A Paws-itive Note
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Health Matters
Knoxville Man Show
Women’s Spectacular!
WATE-TV 6 Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving
Project Grad
See More Smokies
Jobs
The Business Buzz
WATE Who’s Hiring
Find a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Our History
Request tour
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Breaking Weather Email Alerts
Strong winds, storms move through East Tennessee
Top Breaking Weather Email Alerts Headlines
TIMELINE: When strong winds, storms expected
Most read on WATE.com
TIMELINE: Lisa Edwards’ death and fallout
PHOTOS: Strong winds knock down trees, powerlines
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages across East Tennessee
LIST: Road closures in Sevier County
Wordle officially moves to NYT website
THP: driver leaves scene of hit-and-run on I-40
NOAA weather radio down, where to get alerts
Rodent droppings found at Knoxville restaurant
Morgan Wallen makes donations for Gibbs HS programs
Family says officers had ‘no respect for human life’