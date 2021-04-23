🎵 Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo: Baby Shark Live coming to Civic Coliseum🎵

This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified “Baby Shark” video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s stuck in your head already.

“Baby Shark Live!” is swimming into Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday, June 18. The immersive concert is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, “Baby Shark.”

Fans of all ages will join Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana” and of course, “Baby Shark.”

“Audiences have been waiting over a year for live entertainment to responsibly return and while we plan to continue offering memorable experiences for the entire family, our priority is to keep everyone safe and protected by working with venue and health officials in every city,” Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, said.

After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 32, “Baby Shark” has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond-certified children’s single. The song became an anthem for the Washington Nationals during the 2019 season and persisted through their World Series win. The “Baby Shark Dance” video has more than 8.3 billion views on Youtube.

The show was set to perform at the Tennessee Theater in March 2020 before the global coronavirus pandemic forced live entertainment to a standstill.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $32.50. Tickets can be bought through the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum box office and Ticketmaster.com.

For detailed information regarding COVID-19 safety protocols in your city, consult your point of purchase or reach out to your local venue.