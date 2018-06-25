'Pawn Stars' Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dies at 77

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richard "The Old Man" Harrison (L) and Rick Harrison arrive at the opening of "Pawn Shop Live!," a parody of History's "Pawn Stars" television series in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) -- Richard "Old Man" Harrison, one of the main cast members of the A&E show "Pawn Stars," has died. He was 77.

Rick Harrison's Gold & Silver Pawn, which is based in Las Vegas, made the announcement Monday morning on it's Facebook page.

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to Pawn Stars fans the world over) this morning. He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully. The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’. Services are pending and the family appreciates your prayers and kind words. – Gold and Silver Pawn"

“He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” his son, Rick Harrison, told TMZ.

The shop's website calls Harrison "the brains behind the brawn of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop." He started the shop in 1981 after retiring from the Navy.