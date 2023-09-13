KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Big Ears Festival, Knoxville’s largest music festival, has just announced its lineup for 2024, and it’s nothing short of impressive.

Iconic jazz musician Herbie Hancock will headline the event.

Sons of Chipotle, the duo of Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones and Finnish cellist Anssi Karttunen, will also perform. They were set to play at the festival’s 10th anniversary in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Other big names include founding Carolina Chocolate Drops members Rhiannon Giddens and Laurie Anderson, former War on Drugs lead guitarist Kurt Vile, and popular bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle.

The festival will take place from March 21 to March 24, 2024. Performances will be held in various venues, including historic theatres, churches, museums, clubs, and refurbished warehouses. Most events will take place in downtown Knoxville.

The 2022 festival generated $36 million for the Knoxville economy and $2,627,303 in new local, county, and state tax revenue, according to an analysis by AngelouEconomics. Over 72% of attendees came from outside Knoxville, including 47 states and 16 countries. Founded in 2009 by AC Entertainment founder Ashley Capps, the festival offers a unique experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, seamlessly crossing musical genres and artistic disciplines.

Early Bird Passes for the festival were released on September 13, and the Early Bird VIP and Premier Passes sold out quickly. Passes for the general public will be available starting September 14 at 9 a.m. ET. To learn more, click here.