‘A Taste of History’ TV series to film at Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emmy Award-winning TV series “A Taste of History” will showcase the history and culinary heritage of East Tennessee with a trip to the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center in Townsend.

Led by chef and cookbook author Walter Staib, the popular show will explore what motivated early settlers to come to the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and showcase recipes that have been passed down among generations with chef David Rule of the Appalachian Restaurant in Sevierville.

“A Taste of History” will be filming at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center on Tuesday, July 6, and at the Appalachian Restaurant on Wednesday, July 7.

Currently in production of its 12th season, “A Taste of History” has won 15 Emmy Awards since its 2008 debut. The show airs on PBS, Amazon Prime, and the Hungry Channel on Apple TV and Roku streaming devices.

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is a nonprofit museum which preserves and shares the history and culture of the people who have inhabited the Southern Appalachians.