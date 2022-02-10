KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) is returning to Las Vegas after a few years of uncertainty throughout the pandemic. Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will be co-hosting the show alongside Sevierville native and previous host, Dolly Parton.

Dolly is a 13-time ACM Awards recipient, a recent nominee for induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is set to release her new coordinating novel and album, “Run Rose Run.” The country superstar has expressed her excitement for the event and stated, “Watch for us because we are going to have so much fun.”

Two East Tennesseeans have been named nominees in the awards — Carly Pearce of Nashville, and Morgan Wallen of Sneedville.

Pearce is nominated for Female Artist of The Year, as well as Album of The Year for “Written in Stone.”

Wallen is nominated for Male Artist of The Year, Album of The Year for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” and Song of The Year for “7 Summers.”

Tickets for the ACM Awards show are on sale now. The show is set for Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Prime Video video is streaming the event live and free of commercial interruption.