KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aerosmith’s Peace Out farewell tour is a show that may have ’70s and ’80s rock fans saying they don’t want to miss a thing, but the prices might have others saying dream on.

While the band announced their tour will start in September, they are set to make their stop in Knoxville in January 2024. The band will be performing in Knoxville with the Black Crowes at Thompson Boling Arena on January 13 at 7 p.m. While Ticketmaster has been in hot water recently over the cost of tickets, specifically to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, here are the ticket prices WATE found for Aerosmith‘s concert at Thompson Boling Arena.

Some of the least expensive tickets for the show started at $59.95 before an additional $19.40, making the total cost $79.35 per seat in part of the highest section of the arena behind the stage. In the under $100 range for seats including more sections behind the stage, although some were listed as preferred seating. Preferred seats for the highest section of the arena with preferred seating were $69.95 with a $20.82 fee, costing over $90 for a seat behind the stage.

A majority of the seats for much of the lower bowl of the Thompson Boling Arena ranged from around $200 with fees for seats behind the stage all the way to $758.60, including fees, for platinum official seats in section 120, which is closer to the back of the floor. If you were hoping to see Aerosmith perform from directly in front of the stage, one seat in the lower bowl with standard admission was listed at $294.95 with a $47.15 fee.

Some Gold Seat VIP packages were still available, costing upwards of $550 each after fees. While all were in the lower bowl of the arena, the closest VIP package seat that was still available was priced at $696.97. According to Ticketmaster, guests who purchased the Gold Seat VIP Package get a premium reserved seat and a $40 merchandise voucher to use in the Aerosmith online store.

Fans with less than half a grand to spend and looking to make it on the floor may be left jaded, as one of the least expensive floor seats spotted by WATE cost $474.95 for standard admission, with $69.54 fees making the seat cost $544.49. Two seats were found in the back of the floor for $483.65: $419.95 for preferred seating and $63.70 in fees, but most of the floor was much more expensive.

The most expensive seats were, as one might guess, at the front of the stage, with available seats in that section costing upwards of $1,350 each before fees were added. For the official platinum seats that were available in rows 9 and 10 priced at $1,354, there was an additional $218.94 in fees, making the tickets nearly $1,600. A little closer to the stage in row 6, an official platinum seat was priced at $1,924.41, with that price including $267.45 in fees.

The most expensive seat we found crossed the $2,500 mark. This seat was official platinum, however, it should be noted that official platinum seats do not include the VIP package upgrade. For an official platinum seat in row 7, only a few seats closer to the stage than a seat in row 6 because of the triangular shape of the stage, a concertgoer would have to pay $2,618.46. The seat price alone was listed at $2,254 with over $350 in fees added.

Some other upgrades and VIP experiences were not available, including the Aerosmith THX Certified PIT VIP Experience and the Steven Tyler and Joe Perry VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade.

Ticketmaster said on their website that fans who bought the Aerosmith THX Certified PIT VIP Experience would get to the most up close and immersive view of the show from the general admission pit, exclusive viewing of the Aerosmith photo gallery, light snacks and drinks, photo booth and giveaways, a commemorative Aerosmith “Peace Out” laminate, and crowd free merchandise shopping.

Fans who opted for the meet and greet upgrade, which did not include the ticket, Ticketmaster promised fans:

A Personal photograph with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

Invitation to the Aerosmith “Peace Out” VIP lounge

Exclusive viewing of the Aerosmith photo gallery – view iconic photos from throughout the Band’s historic history

Light snacks and drinks (2 drink tickets per person)

Photo booth + giveaways

Autographed Steven Tyler and Joe Perry 8×10

A $75 merchandise voucher redeemable in the Aerosmith online store

Commemorative Aerosmith VIP laminate