AMC celebrating Juneteenth with showcase of Black-led films, each for $5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Juneteenth, AMC is hosting their “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth” at select theatres starting Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24.

Throughout the week, the select theatres, including AMC Knoxville 16 on North Peters Road, will be showing seven different Black-led films for $5. Showtimes will vary by location and films have been separated into three different categories. For showtime information, visit amctheatres.com/fan-faves

Black Changemakers Do The Right Thing: June 18

Harriet: June 18, 23 Black Cinema The Water Man: June 19

Fences: June 19, 21

Moonlight: June 19, 24 Black Joy Barbershop: The Next Cut: June 20

Love & Basketball: June 20,22

“This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock of American history,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema.”