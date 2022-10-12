KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Spence was driving on eastbound I-24 around 4 p.m. when he crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder near Mile Marker 147.

The crash occurred in Marion County. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the crash report states.

The Dunwoody, Georgia native finished in second place on season 19 of American Idol which aired in 2021. According to the artist’s Instagram, he was set to perform in London, England for the first time next month.

Actress and singer-songwriter Katharine McPhee, another American Idol runner-up who mentored Spence during his run to last stages of the competition, posted a tribute to Spence on social media late Tuesday.

“I received very tragic news tonight,” She wrote. “@williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”