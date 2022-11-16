LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mindy Kaling is set to receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America at the group’s awards show in February.

“Comedy can break boundaries and push culture forward; Mindy Kaling‘s immense contributions to the television comedy landscape are prime examples of this truth,” said PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line in a statement Wednesday.

“It’s her work producing series from diverse female perspectives that is reshaping the industry. From ‘The Mindy Project’ to ‘Never Have I Ever’ to ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ Kaling has proven just how much audiences have been craving funny, relatable stories about characters we’ve rarely (seen) as television protagonists.”

Kaling got her first big break when she was hired to join the writing staff of “The Office.” She was only 24 and the only woman on the eight-person team and would go on to write, produce and direct episodes, earning Emmy nominations along the way.

“To be included in this prestigious group of past recipients is humbling, and I’m so grateful to the Producers Guild for this recognition”, Kaling said in a statement.

Previous honorees include Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and Lorne Michaels.

The 34th Producers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton. in Beverly Hills, California.