BEHIND THE SCENES: Dollywood crews prepare for opening day

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is lifting the curtain on summertime magic one week before opening their 2021 season.

In this video Barry Stiltner, Dollywood’s Rides Maintenance Director, explains what his team must do to keep Dollywood’s attractions in top operating condition.

“This look behind-the-scenes of our rides maintenance shop shows the team at work this off-season as they prepare our rides and attractions for the upcoming season,” the park said in a press release.

For more information about the upcoming season and a park operating calendar, you can visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.