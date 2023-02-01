NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — International superstar Beyoncé announced her highly anticipated “Renaissance” world tour dates on Wednesday, which includes a stop in Nashville.
Beyoncé, 41, will perform in Music City at Nissan Stadium on July 15.
Beyoncé along her husband, Jay-Z, previously performed in Nashville in August 2018 on their “On The Run II” tour. She performed at Nissan Stadium for her “Formation World Tour” in October 2016.
The “Renaissance” world tour begins in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, 2023 with the American leg beginning on July 12 in Philadelphia. The tour will also visit Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans and Las Vegas.
When tickets will go on sale was not immediately released. Click here for ticket and tour information.