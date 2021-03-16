Big Ears Festival planning 2022 return after second straight cancelation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Big Ears Festival, a nationally-acclaimed music and arts festival held annually in multiple downtown venues, will not return in 2021 as the performance industry continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival organizers announced Tuesday that Big Ears will return March 24-27, 2022. The plans were announced just over one year after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

An announcement of the performer lineup and ticket sales are expected to take place in late September or early October. A release from Big Ears founder Ashley Capps said next year’s festival will be similar in scale and footprint to recent editions of the event and the artist booking process has already begun.

The festival is also planning some socially-distanced events for 2021, including a restaging of John Luther Adams’ “Inuksuit,” which was presented at Big Ears in 2016. The performances will be free-to-the-public and are planned for mid-April.

The festival will also continue to offer some streaming programs. American musician and visual artist Lonnie Hollow will perform and discuss his artistic process of making music.

In 2016, the Big Ears Festival was described by the New York Times as, “the widest-angle music festival in the country, bridging the spaces between the classical tradition, improvised music, electronics, and guitars.” Alex Ross of The New Yorker called it “the most open-minded music gathering in the country.”

The festival was founded in 2009 by AC Entertainment founder Ashley Capps and its website describes it as “a singular festival experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, effortlessly crossing the boundaries of musical genres as well as artistic disciplines.”