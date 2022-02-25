GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Country star Blake Shelton will return to town next month to visit his restaurant and perform an intimate concert for a limited number of fans.

Shelton will take the stage March 11 at Ole Red Gatlinburg along with former contestants of “The Voice, Emily Ann Roberts, Joy Reunion and Ian Flanigan. Starting Friday through March 2, fans can sign up online for a chance to attend each of Shelton’s shows.

The performance will mark Shelton’s second private show at the venue since the location opened in 2019.

“Team Blake” artists from NBC’s show “The Voice” will perform at Ole Red locations across the country as part of the annual Spring Blake Tour.

On March 12, the Spring Blake Tour will return to Ole Red Gatlinburg for a second night with free-to-the-public performances from Roberts, Joy Reunion and Flanigan. Roberts, a finalist in season nine of “The Voice,” is a Knoxville native and Karns High School graduate.

“Giving young artists a platform to perform and grow is what Ole Red is all about, and every year Spring Blake is an important part of that commitment,” Shelton said. “I’m excited to be able to visit one of my favorite cities and have a little fun kicking things off right.”

If selected, fans will be notified on March 8 and will receive two tickets. You must be 21 or older to attend the show.