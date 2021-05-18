‘Blippi The Musical’ brings children’s YouTube sensation to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alive performance series based on the educational children’s YouTube channel “Blippi” is coming to town.

“Blippi The Musical” is embarking on a North American tour and will perform at Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium on Sunday, Aug. 1. Exclusive presale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, with the promo code “TRUCK.”

Actor Stevin John, the creator and star of the YouTube channel with more than 12 million subscribers, will not perform on tour. Blippi and other characters will be brought to life by a cast of stage performers.

Since the online debut of Blippi in 2014, the show has garnered nearly 10 billion video views on YouTube and has now been dubbed in several different languages.