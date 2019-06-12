By twist of fate,’Bachelor’ advice ends up at Mt Bachelor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sometimes you text the wrong person or accidentally butt dial someone — and sometimes you send a letter to Mt. Bachelor instead of the reality TV show, “The Bachelor.”

On Wednesday, Mt. Bachelor shared a photo of the letter that was intended for the television show. In the letter, the writer expresses that they’re a big fan and have enjoyed every season.

Then, the writer suggests an idea for the show — create a “Bachelor/Bachelorette” for those over the age of 50.

“The majority of the viewers are young adults and love older love. College students love moms and dads and want the best for their single, middle-aged mothers and fathers. This would be a grand opportunity for middle-aged to senior adults to find love and happiness.”

The ski resort seemed amused by the letter. They said they’re going to send the Bachelor fan some lift tickets, so they can get to know Mt. Bachelor better.