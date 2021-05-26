Caribbean Jerk Festival brings live music and dominoes to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s inaugural Caribbean Jerk Festival will feed more than just festivalgoers.

The event will run from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at the performance lawn of World’s Fair Park. Proceeds will benefit Second Harvest of East Tennessee and Ladies of Charity. Each attendant will receive a gift of a tasty jerk truffle and a festive cake pop.

The festival will feature Caribbean cuisine, live music and craft vendors. Knoxville’s Brian Clay and his band will serve as the headliner.

For those hoping to win some money, there will be a spades and dominoes tournament. There will also be a range of activities for children.

Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased at knoxjerkfest.org.