NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music and southern rock legend, Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83.

County music stars, politicians, and more have reacted to the Country Music Hall-of-Famer’s passing.

Luke Combs

The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) July 6, 2020

Oak Ridge Boys

This is devastating news … our brother Charlie Daniels has gone home … hard to process this immeasurable loss … goodbye Charlie … until that glorious day … We KNOW where you are now … pic.twitter.com/S4etkqiMur — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) July 6, 2020

Travis Tritt

My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away. Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the… https://t.co/CeqhC6PHT7 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 6, 2020

Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean

Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning. He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie! pic.twitter.com/bKs49MlVlT — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 6, 2020

Gov. Mike Huckabee

Just learned legendary superstar Charlie Daniels, 83, has died. @CharlieDaniels was the greatest. A wonderful entertainer, Christian gentleman, servant to our veterans like no other, & humble, kind man despite being multi-talented, successful, and hard working. #heartbroken — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 6, 2020

Grand Ole Opry

“To be able to be a member and to have my name linked with my heroes is some pretty heady stuff for a guy that loves music and loves the Grand Ole Opry as much as I do.” – Charlie Daniels



Charlie, thank you for all of the music and joy you’ve given us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oecnKL2c19 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 6, 2020

Nashville Predators