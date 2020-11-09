Chilhowee Park drive-in movie series continuing with ‘Elf,’ ‘Christmas Vacation’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It may not be the world’s best cup of coffee or the big company bonus you were looking for, but it might be the next best thing.

The city of Knoxville and the Knox County Public Library will host showings of “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at Chilhowee Park as part of their Drive-In at the Midway series.

“Our Drive-In at the Midway screenings earlier this fall were fun and very successful,” city special events director Judith Foltz said. “We wanted to create that opportunity for families again for the Christmas season.”

Admission is free, but attendees must register at www.knoxlib.org/movies. “Elf” will be shown on Nov. 20 and “Christmas Vacation” will be featured on Dec. 4. Start time for both movies is 7 p.m.

The drive-in format allows attendees to watch movies on a 40-by-22-foot screen from their vehicles or parking spots while maintaining COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Each reserved space includes an adjacent parking space to accommodate blankets or lawn chairs. Guests will need an FM radio to receive the film’s audio.

Moviegoers must adhere to the five core actions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Knox County Health Department:

Wear a mask when moving about the grounds.

No physical gathering or interaction of any type between households within the designated parking lot footprint.

Masks and hand sanitizers will be available on site.

If you feel sick, or know you’ve had contact with someone positive for COVID-19, please stay home.

