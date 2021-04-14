Chris Stapleton concert at Thompson-Boling Arena rescheduled for December

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music star Chris Stapleton’s Knoxville show has been rescheduled again. Originally, Stapleton was going to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena last fall, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Then, it was rescheduled to this coming September, but now he will be performing at TBA on Dec. 5. The Marcus King Band and Yola will join Stapleton on stage.

Tickets are on sale at www.knoxvilletickets.com/chrisstapleton.

Reminder, if you already have tickets from last year, they will be honored for the rescheduled dates.