City, Knox County Library bringing free drive-in movie series to Chilhowee Park

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The city and the Knox County Public Library are bringing the silver screen to Chilhowee Park.

On Oct. 9, 16, and 30, the public is invited to watch a free movie on the Midway as part of the Drive-In at the Midway series. The new movie event will take the place of the Movies on Market Square series this year, which has been suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Moviegoers can vote for their favorite lineup from now until Sept. 29. The announcement for the winning lineup will be made on Oct. 1. Moviegoers can cast their ballots at www.knoxlib.org/movies.

Registration is required once the lineup is announced.

The drive-in format allows the city and the library to continue showing movies and to observe the five-core actions to reduce the spread of COVID 19. Each vehicle may bring in the number of passengers for which it is rated (number of seatbelts).

Attendees must have an FM radio as sound will be provided through an FM transmitter. An adjacent parking space for blankets or lawn chairs will also be given to each vehicle.

No food or drink will be available on-site, but moviegoers should feel free to bring their own provisions. No alcohol will be allowed.

Every guest must respect physical distancing safety regulations and wear a mask when moving about the grounds. No physical gathering or interaction of any type can occur within the designated parking lot footprint. Hand sanitizers and masks will be available on-site.

Special First Responders Night featuring ‘Ghostbusters’ this Friday

In addition to the public series, a special showing of the 1984 classic ‘Ghostbusters’ will be held this Friday, Sept. 25, for first responders and employees of the Knox County Health Department and their friends and families. Each guest should reserve a ticket and bring it to the gate.

Tickets are available here.

