CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton native and his grandson will be on the season premiere of ABC’s Generation Gap with Kelly Ripa.

According to a news release, Virgil Copeland and his grandson, Micah, filmed the show in April 2023.

“I did not want to do it at all. When Micah asked me, or I should say begged me, to do it, I just couldn’t turn the little fellow down. I just never dreamed that we would ultimately picked to be on the show,” Copeland said.

In the release, both said it was one of the best experiences of their lives and they got a chance to show Ripa some of their Tennessee bluegrass roots on the main stage.

“I’ve been dying to be on a TV show, so when they called and asked, I was 100% in! Going to the studio, being backstage, meeting all the people involved is something I’ll never forget,” Micah said.

“We thought we were just going to play a game on TV. What we found out is this is more of a show that tells the story of the bond between generations, regardless of age. They put games in there to make the show work. It’s more of a comedy reality TV show than anything, and we absolutely loved doing it,” Copeland said.

Copeland retired as an electrical supervisor at Union Carbide/Lockheed/Martin Marietta in 2012 after 38 years at the Oak Ridge plants. Micah just finished the fifth grade at an elementary school in Nashville.

Watch their episode on Thursday, June 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on WATE 6.

Generation Gap is a comedy quiz game show where family members from different generations ask questions about each other’s generations, according to ABC.