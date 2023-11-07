NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready for the biggest night in country music with everything you need to know for the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

CMA Awards: Hosts

Country music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning will host the 57th Annual CMA Awards. This is the second year in a row for the duo to take the stage.

CMA Awards: Nominees

CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees: Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year nominees: Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year nominees: Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year nominees: Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde, Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson, Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs, One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen, and Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

New Artist of the Year nominees: Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Megan Maroney, and Hailey Whitters

Vocal Group of the Year nominees: Lady A, Little Big Town, Miland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year nominees: Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and, The War and Treaty

Musician of the Year nominees: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle), Paul Franklin (Steel guitar), Rob McNelley (Guitar), Derek Wells (Guitar), and Charlie Worsham (Guitar)

Single of the Year nominees:

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Producer: Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

Producer: Austin Nivarel Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey

Song of the Year nominees:

“Fast Car”

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman “Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson “Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne “Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams “wait in the truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical Event of the Year nominees:

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Zach Crowell “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

Producer: Dann Huff “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Music Video of the Year nominees:

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

Director: Reid Long “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

Director: Patrick Tohill “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

Director: Running Bear “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

CMA Awards: Performances

Jelly Roll — a first-time performer at the awards show — will open the show with a performance of his song “Need a Favor.” He will return to the stage later in the night to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with K. Michelle.

Luke Bryan will take a break from presenting the show to perform a medley of some of his most popular hits, which include “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Play it Again” and “Country Girl (Shake it for Me).”

The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer and three-time nominee Chris Stapleton will take the stage to perform his new single “White Horse.” Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson, the most-nominated artist of the night, will perform her single “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini will perform Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’s open-hearted “Leave Me Again.”

Reigning two-time Entertainer of the Year and four-time nominee this year Luke Combs will take the stage to perform his new single “Where the Wild Things Are.”

This year’s Vocal Duo of the Year nominee Dan + Shay will deliver powerful harmonies with their current hit single, “Save Me The Trouble.”

Three-time nominee this year Jordan Davis will perform “Next Thing You Know.”

Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Cody Johnson will perform his touching new love song, “The Painter.”

Three-time nominee this year Ashley McBryde will perform her warm and personal single “Light On In the Kitchen.”

The War And Treaty, a first-time nominee this year for Vocal Duo of the Year, will perform their impassioned single “That’s How Love Is Made.”

Fans can also expect stars to team up on stage for exciting collaborations. Tanya Tucker, one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, will be joined by Little Big Town for a special performance of “Delta Dawn.”

There will also be a Jimmy Buffett Tribute to honor the recently passed songwriter, cultural force, and CMA Award winner. The performance is set to include Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson, and Zac Brown Band.

CMA Awards: How to watch

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.