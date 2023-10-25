NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready for the biggest night in country music with performances by some of the genre’s biggest stars!

The initial lineup for the 57th Annual CMA Awards was released Wednesday by the Country Music Association.

Artists mentioned in the initial lineup include a mixture of first-time performers, country music legends, and CMA Awards winners.

Country music fans can anticipate performances from Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson.

In fact, Jelly Roll — a first-time performer at the awards show — will open the grand event with a performance of his song “Need a Favor.” Jelly Roll will return to the stage later in the night to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with K. Michelle.

Luke Bryan will take a break from presenting the show to perform a medley of some of his most popular hits, which include “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Play it Again” and “Country Girl (Shake it for Me).”

The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer and three-time nominee Chris Stapleton, will take the stage to perform his new single “White Horse.” Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson, the most-nominated artist of the night, will perform her single “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Fans can also expect stars to team up on stage for exciting collaborations. Tanya Tucker, one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, will be joined by Little Big Town for a special performance of “Delta Dawn.”

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney will also join together to perform their new song “Can’t Break Up Now.” Carly Pearce, who is nominated for Female Vocalist and Musical Event, will take the stage to perform “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Chris Stapleton.

Additional performers and presenters for the 57th Annual CMA Awards will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Country Music Association.

The award show will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the country music’s biggest night are now on sale on Ticketmaster. To purchase, click here.