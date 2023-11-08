NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – The stars of country music are hitting the red carpet ahead of the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, TN.

See the legends of the business, the biggest hitmakers of today, and the brightest stars of tomorrow all share the red carpet as they walk into Bridgestone Arena at the heart of Music City.

Country Music’s Biggest Night is once again being hosted by superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

The show kicks off on ABC at 7 p.m. CT.

First-time performer—and Nashville native—Jelly Roll will open the show with a performance of his song “Need a Favor.”