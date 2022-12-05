KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents, guardians, and cherished loved ones who know or are raising a young child in East Tennessee, get your (maybe forced) happy faces ready – “CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey” is coming to town.

The Broadway-style musical production is inspired by YouTube’s top-watched entertainment brand that has fascinated young ones across the country with its variations of nursery rhymes, colorful graphics and memorable characters. Show attendees will be encouraged to dance and sing along.

The show is happening at 3 p.m. in the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Showrunners say the CoComelon name is “instantly recognizable” to parents with young children; the live show performance will give families a chance to see all of their favorite characters in-person. Aforementioned grownups – don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes.

Be prepared for more than 20 songs and dances. The actors will be wearing the large “CoComelon” characters’ heads on their shoulders while performing. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.