KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Prolific comedian Daniel Tosh has announced a stand-up comedy tour across the South on Tuesday that will see him make three stops in the Volunteer State.

The Daniel Tosh: Sweet T Tour will span 10 southern cities in September. He’ll perform at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 18.

He’ll also perform at the Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City on Wednesday, Sept. 20 before making a stop at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville the following day.

Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster

Tosh has been a performing stand-up comedy for over 20 years and is best known for hosting the popular Comedy Central series Tosh.O, which aired from 2009 to 2020.