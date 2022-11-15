KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Singer-songwriter Cory Marks is preparing to bring two worlds together as he joins the tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert at Thompson-Boling arena Thursday.

Marks refers to himself as a “Country Music artist with a Rock n’ Roll attitude.” He’s more than excited to be able to perform at the University of Tennessee arena this week.

As a newcomer, Marks said it was incredible to go on tour with the two giants from different genres.

“I’m a little bit of everything in between. So, you have Brantley Gilbert being a massive star on country radio and Five Finger Death Punch being a massive star on rock and hard rock radio, and really, I’m the new guy kicking off the show,” he told WATE.

Before singing and writing songs, Marks started as a drummer. Coming from a musical family, he saw the country music side of storytelling and the hard rock’s energy and was able to combine them to create his own sound.

For him, the most important part about the tour is making sure the fans have a great time.

“[People] should expect a little country and little rock, little hard rock. There’s pyro, there’s smoke and there’s just a bunch of kick*** music so they can expect a good time if they’re in a country and rock,” Marks said.

Marks has co-written and recorded “Outlaws & Outsiders” with Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe. He also toured with Brantley Gilbert in 2016.

This is not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have joined forces. The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their global #1 hit, “Blue On Black” in 2019.