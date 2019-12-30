State Tourism Department creates Country music pilgrimage trail based on Burns documentary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The State Tourism Department inviting you to visit historic places that inspired the start of country music.

This after the release of Ken Burns’ new documentary, “Country Music,” looking at the history of this unique art form in Tennessee.

The state saying that nothing compares to standing in the places where that history was made.

There are 22 stops in total across our state and four of them in the greater Knoxville area, including Dollywood.

You can get your passport in the next edition of the Tennessee Vacation Guide, or online at tnvacation.com.