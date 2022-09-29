KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rising Country Star and Tennessee Native Kane Brown has his own cereal and you can get it at select Tennessee Krogers.

Krogers in Knoxville and Nashville will have the cereal, Kane Krunch, on its selves. Kroger says Kane Krunch is a “chocolatey flavored rice cereal.” Each box costs $3.99 and a portion of the proceeds from sales will go to Brown’s charitable activities such as supporting the US armed forces, youth, and affordable housing initiatives.

The cereal can be found in the following stories:

It was recently announced that Brown will be honored as one of CMT’s 2022 Artists of the Year. Brown is also among the top-selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts.